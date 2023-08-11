Asogli State outline programmes to celebrate Togbe Afede 20years of reign

11.08.2023 LISTEN

The Asogli State is gearing up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Togbe Afede XIV's leadership.

The theme for the celebration “20 Years of Selfless and Inspiring Leadership” revolves around the various accomplishments and programmes that have been undertaken under his guidance.

The programs outlined for the celebration are a reflection of Togbe Afede XIV's commitment to development, culture, and community.

The celebrations will encompass a range of cultural, educational, and developmental activities that reflect Togbe Afede XIV's visionary leadership.

Highlight among these programmes include: A pilgrimage to the Ancestral Home of Ewes in Notsé in Togo, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Day, Anti-Corruption Day Forum, Environment Day which will see the planting of trees and flowers across Asogli State, hiking of the famous Adaklu and Galenkui Mountains respectively.

Other line up of activities include Asogli Marathon, Women’s Day Celebration, Crowning of Miss Asogli and launch of Aviation Academy.

These programmes are aimed at showcasing the rich heritage of the Asogli people, promoting learning and knowledge-sharing, community development projects to enhance the well-being of the local population.

The grand commemorative event that will bring together dignitaries and well-wishers to honour Togbe Afede XIV's two decades of dedicated service. Through these initiatives, the Asogli State aims to not only celebrate its leader's achievements but also inspire a future marked by progress, unity, and cultural preservation.

Overall, the Asogli State's celebration to commemorate Togbe Afede XIV's 20 years of leadership would be a blend of showcasing accomplishments, cultural heritage, and community-oriented initiatives. It would serve as a tribute to his visionary leadership and dedication to the progress of the Asogli people and the celebration of 2023 Asogli State Te Zά