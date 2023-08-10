Farmer paraded through Twifu Amampoma for impregnating daughter, sleeping with in-law

10.08.2023 LISTEN

An abomination has been committed at Twifu Amampoma in the Twifu Atti-Morkwaa District in the Central Region.

A man in his 40s who works as a farmer has confessed to sleeping with his mother-in-law and impregnating his daughter.

He confessed to the abomination after his daughter mysteriously fell ill with a strange disease and almost died.

Due to the lack of a cure for the disease, the daughter was taken to a Prophet for prayers.

Reports indicate that it was during prayers by the Prophet that a revelation came about how the father has been sleeping with the daughter.

The man of God in revealing the calamity, added that the daughter will never get well until the father confesses.

When confronted, the father opened up and indicated that he has been sleeping with his in-law and is also the one responsible for the pregnancy of his daughter.

Subsequently, the matter was reported to the Chief and elders of Twifu Amampoma.

Alarmed by the issue at hand, the Chief and his elders summoned the farmer and charged him to buy sheep, schnapps, eggs, and fowls to cleanse the curse he has brought upon his family and the community.

In the eyes of residents, the farmer was paraded through the community while the Chief and his elders performed various rights with the items.

The sheep was slaughtered to atone for the abomination of the man while the hairs of the daughter and the in-law were also shaved.

Members of the community were advised to desist from repeating such abominations in Twifu Amampoma.