ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.08.2023 Social News

Farmer paraded through Twifu Amampoma for impregnating daughter, sleeping with in-law

Farmer paraded through Twifu Amampoma for impregnating daughter, sleeping with in-law
10.08.2023 LISTEN

An abomination has been committed at Twifu Amampoma in the Twifu Atti-Morkwaa District in the Central Region.

A man in his 40s who works as a farmer has confessed to sleeping with his mother-in-law and impregnating his daughter.

He confessed to the abomination after his daughter mysteriously fell ill with a strange disease and almost died.

Due to the lack of a cure for the disease, the daughter was taken to a Prophet for prayers.

Reports indicate that it was during prayers by the Prophet that a revelation came about how the father has been sleeping with the daughter.

The man of God in revealing the calamity, added that the daughter will never get well until the father confesses.

When confronted, the father opened up and indicated that he has been sleeping with his in-law and is also the one responsible for the pregnancy of his daughter.

Subsequently, the matter was reported to the Chief and elders of Twifu Amampoma.

Alarmed by the issue at hand, the Chief and his elders summoned the farmer and charged him to buy sheep, schnapps, eggs, and fowls to cleanse the curse he has brought upon his family and the community.

In the eyes of residents, the farmer was paraded through the community while the Chief and his elders performed various rights with the items.

The sheep was slaughtered to atone for the abomination of the man while the hairs of the daughter and the in-law were also shaved.

Members of the community were advised to desist from repeating such abominations in Twifu Amampoma.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

ECOWAS Chair and Nigeria's President, Bola Tinubu, during second summit on Niger coup held in Abuja on Thursday, August 10, 2023 [Full Text] Tinubu’s speech at second ECOWAS summit on Niger coup after seven-da...

2 hours ago

Farmer paraded through Twifu Amampoma for impregnating daughter, sleeping with in-law Farmer paraded through Twifu Amampoma for impregnating daughter, sleeping with i...

2 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen Delegates cannot break the 8 for NPP; it’s the entire Ghanaian voters who can — ...

5 hours ago

Dr. Ernest Addison Technically we cannot go bankrupt – BoG replies Minority

5 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison GHS53.1 billion of GHS60 billion losses recorded in 2022 caused by DDEP - BoG

5 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison Our current head office built by Nkrumah no longer fit for purpose – BoG justifi...

5 hours ago

DDEP and absorbing 50 haircut on non-marketable holdings of govt debt instruments lead to significant losses — BoG clarifies DDEP and absorbing 50% haircut on non-marketable holdings of gov’t debt instrume...

5 hours ago

Police mourn passing of horse PH Corporal Queen Mother Police mourn passing of horse P/H Corporal Queen Mother

5 hours ago

COVID-19: WHO declares EG.5 spreading in China, UK a variant of interest COVID-19: WHO declares EG.5 spreading in China, UK a variant of interest

5 hours ago

FDA and GHS call for national legislation to protect breastfeeding working parents FDA and GHS call for national legislation to protect breastfeeding working paren...

Just in....
body-container-line