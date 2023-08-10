Delegates cannot break the 8 for NPP; it’s the entire Ghanaian voters who can — Alan

Alan Kyerematen

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen has argued that the party needs the entire Ghanaian voters in order to be able to break the 8.

On January 5, 2025, when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo leaves office, he would have served eight years in office.

Since last year, members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NDC) have said the motive is to stay in power beyond the two terms of President Akufo-Addo.

This is why the team ‘ Breaking the 8’ has been popularised in hopes that it will become a reality.

Speaking to delegates in the Ashanti Region ahead of the party’s Super Delegates Conference, former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen stressed that breaking the 8 will only be possible if the Ghanaian people want it to happen.

He said delegates who will be voting to select the flagbearer of the party cannot guarantee the party another four years in power.

“Breaking the eight that we have been singing about, it is not the delegates that will break it…it is the six million people who vote for the NPP…so it is the entire Ghanaian voters who can break the eight for the party,” Alan Kyerematen shared.

In the flagbearer race of the NPP, the former Minister for Trade and Industry is one of the three aspirants regarded as favourites.

The two others are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyepong.