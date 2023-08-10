Communities in Oti Region cut off as bridge collapses after downpour

Some communities in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region has been cut off after a bridge that links the communities to the Municipal capital collapsed after a downpour, leaving residents stranded.

The Gekyebum River overflowed its banks and spilled into the neighborhood, flooding everywhere and destroying property.

The situation has caused a temporally halt in economic activities as scores of people are unable to carry their food to the market centres or undertake any form of commercial activities in the affected areas, including the regional capital Nkwanta.

The affected communities include Keri, Kromase, Shiare, Kyilinga, Gekrong, Odomi, Pawa, Kue and Tuobodom, which is part of the Municipal capital Nkwanta.

Mr K.K Baah, a resident, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, stated that the situation had become an annual ritual in the Municipality because every year a temporary bridge would be constructed and collapse at the end of every rainy season.

“Our leaders should consider our plights because the monies being wasted on these temporary bridges would have been gathered for a permanent one for commuters to use without fear or panic.”

Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Nkwanta South, assured the affected Communities that they were putting measures in place to solve the situation for them to have a free movement.

GNA learnt that the disaster did not affect the conduct of the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination as students from those communities suffering from the rainstorm were camped at the regional capital, Nkwanta.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Organisation is compiling the list of affected members for support.

