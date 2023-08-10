ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

25-year-old unemployed jailed 36 months for stealing goldsmith machine valued at GH₵5,000

Crime & Punishment 25-year-old unemployed jailed 36 months for stealing goldsmith machine valued at GH5,000
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 25-year-old unemployed man to 36 months’ imprisonment for stealing a goldsmith machine valued at GH₵5,000.

Emmanuel Bortey unlawfully entered the house of a goldsmith and caused damage to his plywood valued GH₵1000.00.

Charged with unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and stealing, he pleaded guilty.

The Court presided over Mr Isaac Oheneba Kuffour convicted Bortey on his own plea and sentenced him to 12 months’ imprisonment on the charges of unlawful entry and causing unlawful damage and 36 months term on the charge of stealing.

The sentences are to run concurrently.
Police Sergeant Priscilla Avorga, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant, who was a goldsmith and the accused person, now convict, were both residents of Nungua Kpokeke and Nungua Traditional Council Area respectively.

The prosecution said on July 25, 2023, at about 1700 hours, the complainant woke up and detected that the convict had broken into his goldsmith shop in his house and made away with his jewellery manufacturing machine.

It said the complainant went out in search of the machine and visited a scrapyard in the vicinity and informed the occupants of the said scrapyard about the crime.

The prosecution said on the same day at about 0800 hours, the complainant had information from the scrapyard that the convict was seen with the complainant's machine about to offer it for sale.

It said the complainant and his three sons rushed to the scrapyard and in an attempt to apprehend the convict, he abandoned the machine and bolted.

The prosecution said luck eluded the convict and he was arrested and handed over to the Nungua Police.

In the investigation caution statement, the prosecution said the convict admitted the offences.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

60bn loss: 'BoG's expenditure justification strengthens our clamour for Ernest Addison's exit' — Ato Forson ₵60bn loss: 'BoG's expenditure justification strengthens our clamour for Ernest ...

1 hour ago

Deputy speakers can now vote while presiding over the House – Speaker Bagbin Deputy speakers can now vote while presiding over the House – Speaker Bagbin

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo assents to Bills abolishing death penalty Akufo-Addo assents to Bills abolishing death penalty

1 hour ago

Funny propaganda — John Kumah dismisses BoG recapitalization levy claim by NDC "Funny propaganda" — John Kumah dismisses BoG recapitalization levy claim by NDC

2 hours ago

Inflation continues to defy Zimbabwe central bank efforts - Source: Getty images Zimbabwe heads to the polls amid high inflation, a slumping currency and a cost ...

2 hours ago

AFP - SOLAN KOLLI Ethiopia's Amhara region under curfew as government drives back militia

2 hours ago

ECOWAS Chairperson Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Speaking at a summit Let’s make lasting impact on the lives of those in Niger – Tinubu to West Africa...

2 hours ago

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Niger political crisis a threat to entire West Africa – Tinubu

3 hours ago

Farmer paraded through Twifu Amampoma for impregnating daughter, sleeping with in-law Farmer paraded through Twifu Amampoma for impregnating daughter, sleeping with i...

3 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen Delegates cannot break the 8 for NPP; it’s the entire Ghanaian voters who can — ...

Just in....
body-container-line