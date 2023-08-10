25-year-old unemployed jailed 36 months for stealing goldsmith machine valued at GH₵5,000

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 25-year-old unemployed man to 36 months’ imprisonment for stealing a goldsmith machine valued at GH₵5,000.

Emmanuel Bortey unlawfully entered the house of a goldsmith and caused damage to his plywood valued GH₵1000.00.

Charged with unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and stealing, he pleaded guilty.

The Court presided over Mr Isaac Oheneba Kuffour convicted Bortey on his own plea and sentenced him to 12 months’ imprisonment on the charges of unlawful entry and causing unlawful damage and 36 months term on the charge of stealing.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Police Sergeant Priscilla Avorga, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant, who was a goldsmith and the accused person, now convict, were both residents of Nungua Kpokeke and Nungua Traditional Council Area respectively.

The prosecution said on July 25, 2023, at about 1700 hours, the complainant woke up and detected that the convict had broken into his goldsmith shop in his house and made away with his jewellery manufacturing machine.

It said the complainant went out in search of the machine and visited a scrapyard in the vicinity and informed the occupants of the said scrapyard about the crime.

The prosecution said on the same day at about 0800 hours, the complainant had information from the scrapyard that the convict was seen with the complainant's machine about to offer it for sale.

It said the complainant and his three sons rushed to the scrapyard and in an attempt to apprehend the convict, he abandoned the machine and bolted.

The prosecution said luck eluded the convict and he was arrested and handed over to the Nungua Police.

In the investigation caution statement, the prosecution said the convict admitted the offences.

GNA