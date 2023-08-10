Even God supervised election between Jacob and Esau was rigged; no loose guard – A Plus

Controversial Ghanaian musician Kwame A Plus has opined on the upcoming 2024 general elections in the country.

He advised politicians not to trust electoral processes entirely indicating that even God supervised an election between Jacob and Esau but was rigged.

“The first election on earth was Jacob and Esau. God was the Electoral Commissioner yet there was rigging. No lose guard ooo,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 9.

The post references the biblical story where Jacob tricked his father Isaac into giving him the firstborn blessing meant for his twin brother Esau.

In the book of Genesis, Isaac had grown old and blind. Before his death, he decided to bless his firstborn, Esau.

While Esau was away hunting at Isaac's request, Jacob and his mother Rebekah devised a plan.

Rebekah prepared Jacob to look like Esau by covering his arms with animal hair to mimic his brother's hairiness. Jacob then brought Isaac a meal pretending to be Esau.

The deception worked and Isaac unwittingly gave Jacob the firstborn blessing of leadership and prosperity meant for Esau.

When Esau returned, he realized his destiny was stolen and begged for his blessing but was never given.