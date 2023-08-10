You collapsed banks for mismanagement but you did same to Bank of Ghana and you're still at post – A Plus bites Ernest Addison

Controversial musician Kwame A Plus has slammed the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison for the central bank's GHS60.8 billion loss it incurred in the year 2022.

A Plus noted that the central bank collapsed several indigenous banks for similar offense in its financial sector clean-up exercise conducted in 2017.

According to him, it is just right that the BoG governor resigns or faces prosecution just like the owners of the collapsed banks are facing in court.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 9, A Plus wrote: "Some people mismanaged banks so you collapsed their banks and brought charges against them, but you have lost 60 billion of poor taxpayers' money and you are still at post instead of committing suicide. Kwasea! If BoG can't manage money how do you expect Kwabena Duffour to be able to do that?”

In a statement, the BoG asserted that central banks cannot go insolvent or be compared to commercial banks.

The central bank maintained that the losses will not significantly impact its operations.