DCE, MP visit BECE centers at Donkorkrom

The District Chief Executive, Honorable Isaac Ofori –Koree and the Member of Parliament for Kwahu Afram Plains North, Miss Betty krosbi Mensah have visited students taking part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations at Donkorkrom.

The visit was to afford the officials the opportunity to interact with the candidates and motivate them as they write the week long exams. They urged the students to eschew exam malpractices and have confidence that they will be successful at the end of the examinations.

The DCE, Hon. Koree encouraged the students to consider choosing schools that are in the District for their Senior High education. He said the government is promoting technical and vocational education and will therefore not be out of place if they patronize such institutions in the District.

He encouraged them not to see themselves as deprived people since they can equally achieve their dreams no matter their conditions if only they are dedicated and committed to their dreams. He intimated that he equally went through the same mill and by virtue of dedication and hard work he is now the DCE of the area.

For her part, Hon. Betty Mensah urged the students to perform well and promised an amount of GHC5000 to the best-performing student. She also urged them to see the exams as a pathway to what they want to achieve for themselves, community, district and country as a whole.

The two officials later presented pens to the students.

A total of 714 candidates are taking part in this year’s BECE at three centers in the district. This comprises 384 boys and 330 girls.

The two officials were accompanied by the District Director of Education, Mr. Solomon Azubila and the District Police Commander, Supt. Glago.