10.08.2023 Headlines

An incompetent Finance Minister damages the economy, uses Covid-19 as a cover-up – Mahama shades Ofori-Atta

10.08.2023 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

In a short post on social media, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the Finance Minister as incompetent.

He argues that it is because of Ken Ofori-Atta's incompetence that he uses the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war as a cover-up after destroying the Ghanaian economy.

“An incompetent Finance Minister damages the economy and uses Covid-19 and Ukraine/Russia war as cover-ups,” John Dramani Mahama said in a post on Facebook.

In his post, the former President did not spare Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison either.

He accused the Central Bank Governor of causing destruction and using the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme as a cover-up.

“A pliant Governor destroys the Central Bank and seeks to use DDE as a cover,” Mahama said in his post.

This follows the Bank of Ghana release on Wednesday, August 9, which explained the GHS60 billion losses in the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statement of the Central Bank.

In the release, BoG said the DDEP programme accounted for GHS53.1 billion of the losses as it acted as a shock absorber in that period of hard times.

“Bank of Ghana released its full-year 2022 audited financial statements on 28th July 2023. The financial statements reported a total loss of GHS60 billion, which has since become a matter of unfortunate politicisation. It is noteworthy that GHS53.1 billion of those losses were a direct result of the Government’s domestic debt restructuring exercise,” parts of the BoG release said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
