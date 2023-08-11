ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawku conflict: 'Sell the guns and invest it in our education' — Pupils to Kusaasi, Mamprusi rebels

Social News Al-Mateen educational complex with military in Bawku on their career day
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Al-Mateen educational complex with military in Bawku on their career day

Pupils of Al-Mateen educational complex in the Bawku municipality of the Upper East Region are appealing to the two feuding factions, Kusaasis and Mamprusis to put an end to the conflict and the needless loss of innocent lives.

The school children are urging the fighters to sell their guns and invest the proceeds in their education.

Some of the school children told this reporter that they are living in fear making lives difficult for them and their parents.

The pupils made this known at a career day with the Military Taskforce in Bawku at the 11 Battalion Camp at Bazua in the Binduri district.

The proprietor of the Al-Mateen educational complex, Zuquwati Ibn Kafidubu said the population of his school has reduced from over 300 to only 96 as a result of the conflict in the area.

He called on the people of Bawku to give peace a chance.

The military task force commander in Bawku, Col Antwi Awuah Darkwa commended the Al-Mateen educational complex for campaigning for peace in Bawku.

Col Antwi Awuah Darkwa said children learn from their parents through observation.

According to him, there is a high chance the children will copy their parents saying "so when parents are firing guns, killing people, and doing all kinds of odds things children will copy same."

The military officers took the children through the formation of the military, the hierarchy and its apparatus.

They noted that the soldiers are formed to defend the country against any external aggression.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ghana Police Service posthumously promotes ceremonial horse to Sergeant
11.08.2023 | Social News
Takoradi: Man commits suicide after girlfriend he heavily spent on dumped him at Eshiem
11.08.2023 | Social News
Frozen accounts of Cecilia: The courts must work without fear or favour - GII
11.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Jane Naana stands tall among possible running mates for Mahama – UG Political Science Lecturer Jane Naana stands tall among possible running mates for Mahama – UG Political Sc...

2 hours ago

Stop the insults during campaigns – NPP cautions parliamentary hopefuls, delegates Stop the insults during campaigns – NPP cautions parliamentary hopefuls, delegat...

2 hours ago

Agbodza fires back at BoG for justifying 250m officer building Agbodza fires back at BoG for justifying $250m officer building

2 hours ago

BoGs GHC60billion loss: Officials involved must refund the money - Franklin Cudjoe BoG’s GHC60billion loss: Officials involved must refund the money - Franklin Cud...

2 hours ago

Takoradi: Man commits suicide after girlfriend he heavily spent on dumped him at Eshiem Takoradi: Man commits suicide after girlfriend he heavily spent on dumped him at...

2 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Ghana isn't perturbed by World Bank action against Uganda, we will not back down - Dafeamekpor Anti-gay bill: Ghana isn't perturbed by World Bank action against Uganda, we wil...

2 hours ago

School selection process for BECE candidates to begin August 23 to September 4 School selection process for BECE candidates to begin August 23 to September 4

2 hours ago

ECOWAS warn members not to disturb steps to restore constitutional order in Niger ECOWAS warn members not to disturb steps to restore constitutional order in Nige...

2 hours ago

EU, IMF order COCOBOD to stop road projects EU, IMF order COCOBOD to stop road projects

3 hours ago

BoG 250 million office: 'They think we are fools; They cant even be sensible about the times' – Prof. Gyampo fumes BoG $250 million office: 'They think we are fools; They can’t even be sensible a...

Just in....
body-container-line