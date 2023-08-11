Bawku conflict: 'Sell the guns and invest it in our education' — Pupils to Kusaasi, Mamprusi rebels

Pupils of Al-Mateen educational complex in the Bawku municipality of the Upper East Region are appealing to the two feuding factions, Kusaasis and Mamprusis to put an end to the conflict and the needless loss of innocent lives.

The school children are urging the fighters to sell their guns and invest the proceeds in their education.

Some of the school children told this reporter that they are living in fear making lives difficult for them and their parents.

The pupils made this known at a career day with the Military Taskforce in Bawku at the 11 Battalion Camp at Bazua in the Binduri district.

The proprietor of the Al-Mateen educational complex, Zuquwati Ibn Kafidubu said the population of his school has reduced from over 300 to only 96 as a result of the conflict in the area.

He called on the people of Bawku to give peace a chance.

The military task force commander in Bawku, Col Antwi Awuah Darkwa commended the Al-Mateen educational complex for campaigning for peace in Bawku.

Col Antwi Awuah Darkwa said children learn from their parents through observation.

According to him, there is a high chance the children will copy their parents saying "so when parents are firing guns, killing people, and doing all kinds of odds things children will copy same."

The military officers took the children through the formation of the military, the hierarchy and its apparatus.

They noted that the soldiers are formed to defend the country against any external aggression.