I’m not interested in Mahama’s running mate – Julius Debrah

Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah has rubbished reports that he is being considered as a running mate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, for the 2024 polls.

In a statement dated August 9, the former Chief of Staff said he’s not interested in such a position.

“I wish to dissociate myself from the sentiments expressed in the media by these groups and individuals. Although such groups and persons might be motivated by a genuine trust and belief in my personal capabilities, I wish to emphasise that I have expressed no such intention anywhere,” Julius Debrah clarified.

He called on the various interest groups and individuals to desist from giving the flagbearer of the party pressure to choose his running mate emphasising that Mr Mahama will make his choice at the right time.

“I have worked with [former] President Mahama and continue to be a close confidante of his. I have garnered enough experience working with him to know that he makes the right calls at the right time. He is not the kind of person to be lobbied for such a position,” he said.

The speculation about Debrah’s potential candidacy for running mate to John Mahama began in recent weeks after a number of interest groups and individuals mentioned his name in the media.

Debrah served as Chief of Staff to then President John Mahama from 2015 to 2017.

