Technically we cannot go bankrupt – BoG replies Minority

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has hit back at the Minority in Parliament over claims that the Central Bank has become broke and bankrupt.

Addressing a press conference after reading the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statement of BoG, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson blasted Governor Dr. Ernest Addison for supervising a GHS60 billion loss.

He said how the Central Bank has been run will soon require that Ghanaians pay taxes to recapitalise the Bank.

“The almighty Bank of Ghana is now bankrupt with negative equity of over GH¢55 billion and counting that will require the taxpayer to recapitalise it,” Dr. Ato Forson argued.

But in a press release to address the sentiments of the Minority in Parliament, the Bank of Ghana on Wednesday said the Minority has got it very wrong.

The release noted that just like all Central Banks in the World, the Bank of Ghana is not a commercial Bank and losses alone do not determine its performance.

The release further said it is technically impossible for the Bank of Ghana to become bankrupt.

“Central banks are not commercial banks. This financial outcome has very little implication for the operations of the Bank of Ghana as supported by evidence from other central banks. Technically, Central Banks cannot be insolvent or bankrupt,” parts of the release from BoG said.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Ghana has assured key stakeholders and the general public that it is committed to the highest standards of prudent management, governance, and transparent accounting and audit practices.