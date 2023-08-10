NDC kicks against planned military intervention in Niger

10.08.2023 LISTEN

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not endorse threats by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to use military intervention to restore democracy in troubled Niger.

Ghana’s most prominent opposition party is rather urging ECOWAS to exhaust all diplomatic options available and warned that a military intervention will only exacerbate the crisis and lead to a bloodbath.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani who is head of Niger's presidential guard and a couple of soldiers on Wednesday, July 26 announced on national television that they had removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power after armed troops blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey.

ECOWAS on August 2 issued a week ultimatum for President Bazoum to be restored else it may be forced to intervene using the military after Nigeria cut electricity supply to intensify pressure on the country’s coup leaders.

But the NDC has become the latest organization to condemn the regional bloc’s decision which has already been described as hasty and reckless.

The party in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said the “NDC does not support committing our gallant Ghanaian soldiers to any hasty ill-considered adventure.”

Instead, the party admonished that the regional bloc approaches the situation diplomatically for an amicable solution.

It also urged that the coup makers embrace negotiations for a peaceful resolution of the matter.

“We are of the firm conviction that constructive dialogue and tactful diplomacy must be pursued further. The unfolding situation in Niger requires cool heads, strategic rapprochement and a diplomatic approach which places the wishes of the people of Niger at the center of an amicable resolution.”

“We urge the military leaders to also embrace negotiations and be welcoming of peaceful diplomatic engagements.”

—citinewsroom