10.08.2023 Headlines

We’re not a commercial bank; 2022 GHS60 billion loss has little implications on us – BoG

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest AddisonBank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison
10.08.2023 LISTEN

The Bank of Ghana has stated that the GHS60 billion loss it recorded in 2022 "has very little implication" for its operations, emphasizing that central banks are not commercial banks.

In a press release on Wednesday, August 9, the central bank said, "This financial outcome has very little implication for the operations of the Bank of Ghana as supported by evidence from other central banks. Technically, Central Banks cannot be insolvent or bankrupt."

It explained that GHS53.1 billion of the losses were due to the government's domestic debt restructuring exercise, which required the BoG to take a 50% haircut on its holdings of non-marketable government debt instruments.

This, according to BoG, led to significant impairment losses of GHS32.3 billion.

BoG said it "acted as a loss absorber" to help Ghana meet the debt threshold required for an IMF program.

The statement revealed that impairments of marketable instruments accounted for another GHS16.1 billion in losses.

The statement said, "Despite the losses inflicted on households and banks, the threshold of 55% of GDP was not met. The Bank of Ghana was used to close the gap to enable Ghana meet the debt threshold that qualified Ghana for the IMF programme."

Other factors contributing to the losses, per the central bank’s explanation, were price and exchange rate movements (GHS5.2 billion) and impairments of Cocobod loans (GHS4.7 billion).

The BoG emphasized its commitment "to the highest standards of prudent management, governance, and transparent accounting and audit practices."

The record losses reported in the 2022 financial statements have sparked controversy since being announced last month.

But the central bank maintains the losses will not significantly impact its operations.

