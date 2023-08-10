Our current 1960s Head Office not fit for a soon-to-be financial hub of the subregion – BoG

A file photo of Bank of Ghana's Head Office

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued a detailed response to claims by parliament's minority group about its plans to construct a new headquarters building.

In a 3-page statement released on Wednesday, August 9, the central bank explained that its assessments found the current 1960s building "is no longer fit for purpose and could not stand any major earth tremors."

The central bank noted that its plan to build a new office aligns with "positioning Ghana as the financial hub of the subregion."

"The Board and Management of the Bank considered a new Head Office building as the most important priority project to support the operational efficiency of the Bank,” the statement said in part.

According to the statement, "A structural integrity assessment conducted by the BoG revealed that the current BoG Head Office building, built by the Nkrumah Government in the early 1960s, is no longer fit for purpose and could not stand any major earth tremors."

It continued, "The outcome of the structural integrity work was that the main building does not satisfy the full complement of excess strength required for a building to be considered safe for usage."

This comes after the NDC Members of Parliament recently called for the Governor and his deputy's resignation over 2022 losses.

They threatened to occupy the premises if the governors refuse to resign.