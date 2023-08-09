ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.08.2023 Social News

Send your grievances to Ashanti Regional Health Directorate — GHS Boss tells angry Kumasi South Hospital workers

By Jacob Aagyenim Boateng || Contributor
Dr Patrick Kuma AboagyeDr Patrick Kuma Aboagye
09.08.2023 LISTEN

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye has urged the Members of the Health Workers Union at the Kumasi South Hospital to report any grievance they have on the posting of former Chief Executive Officer for Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso to the facility, the Ashanti Region Health Directorate for further deliberations.

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, who confirmed the posting of Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso to the Kumasi South hospital in an interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s morning show “Nyansapo” said GHS had given the plastic surgeon a two year post-retirement contract.

"Yes I have written a letter to that effect, assigning the former KATH CEO to the facility because Ghana will need his specialty for effective health care delivery," he said during the interview on Wednesday, August 8, 2023.

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye however revealed that the Ghana Health Service has re-engaged a number of retired Specialists because of how rare their skills are in the country, adding that the case of Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso was nothing new but a legitimate practice in the country.

His explanation follows a demonstration by the Health Service Workers Union at the Kumasi South Hospital against the posting of Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso to the facility.

Members of the union who raised concerns and questioned the rationale behind Dr Danso's reassignment to the hospital said they cannot work with him pointing to what they termed as his unsatisfactory relationship between him and the staff of KATH during his tenure as the CEO.

The union has since warned that they will lay down their tools if their demand is not taken into consideration.

Meanwhile, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye has disclosed that the former KATH CEO will only serve as a consultant in plastic, reconstructive and hand surgeon at the facility, not the overall head.

He added there was nothing wrong with the decision, "so if any group or individual objected to the move, they must use the right channel for effective dialogue."

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kumasi is getting choked — Asawase MP urges tricycle operators to comply with KMAs ban Kumasi is getting choked — Asawase MP urges tricycle operators to comply with KM...

1 hour ago

We must adopt a local dialect as our official language, no society develops with the language of another country – Bagbin We must adopt a local dialect as our official language, no society develops with...

1 hour ago

OSP freezes Cecilia Dapaahs cedi, dollar accounts OSP freezes Cecilia Dapaah’s cedi, dollar accounts

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama Mahama’s 2016 and 2020 defeats were due to his wife Lordina’s over control – Ste...

2 hours ago

Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach The worst thing a man can do is marry a ‘modern woman’, they're trouble and dema...

2 hours ago

Peter Toobu urges African countries to stop begging' Peter Toobu urges African countries to stop ‘begging'

2 hours ago

Anthony Nukpenu VIDEO: Poverty is killing former MPs – Anthony Nukpenu

2 hours ago

We never rejected her toilet facility — Yamfo chiefs refute media reports, congratulate new Sanitation Minister We never rejected her toilet facility — Yamfo chiefs refute media reports, congr...

3 hours ago

Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah Two bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah reportedly frozen by Special Prosecutor

3 hours ago

Dr. John Kumah Minority engaged in ‘funny’ propaganda with claim that ‘solid’ BoG has collapsed...

Just in....
body-container-line