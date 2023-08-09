Send your grievances to Ashanti Regional Health Directorate — GHS Boss tells angry Kumasi South Hospital workers

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye

09.08.2023 LISTEN

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye has urged the Members of the Health Workers Union at the Kumasi South Hospital to report any grievance they have on the posting of former Chief Executive Officer for Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso to the facility, the Ashanti Region Health Directorate for further deliberations.

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, who confirmed the posting of Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso to the Kumasi South hospital in an interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s morning show “Nyansapo” said GHS had given the plastic surgeon a two year post-retirement contract.

"Yes I have written a letter to that effect, assigning the former KATH CEO to the facility because Ghana will need his specialty for effective health care delivery," he said during the interview on Wednesday, August 8, 2023.

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye however revealed that the Ghana Health Service has re-engaged a number of retired Specialists because of how rare their skills are in the country, adding that the case of Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso was nothing new but a legitimate practice in the country.

His explanation follows a demonstration by the Health Service Workers Union at the Kumasi South Hospital against the posting of Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso to the facility.

Members of the union who raised concerns and questioned the rationale behind Dr Danso's reassignment to the hospital said they cannot work with him pointing to what they termed as his unsatisfactory relationship between him and the staff of KATH during his tenure as the CEO.

The union has since warned that they will lay down their tools if their demand is not taken into consideration.

Meanwhile, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye has disclosed that the former KATH CEO will only serve as a consultant in plastic, reconstructive and hand surgeon at the facility, not the overall head.

He added there was nothing wrong with the decision, "so if any group or individual objected to the move, they must use the right channel for effective dialogue."