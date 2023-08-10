ModernGhana logo
'Ernest the money printer', 'Ken the saint' and 'Bawumia the liar' responsible for BoG's GHC60.8 billion loss — Sam George

Sam George, a Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram has accused the New Patriotic Party's economic management team of causing huge financial loss to the state.

According to him, Dr. Ernest Addison, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Ken Ofori Atta were responsible for the Bank of Ghana's (BoG) gargantuan GHC60.8 billion loss.

In an interview on Metro TV, he said the economy was bound to fail.

“The Bank of Ghana in 2022 alone posted a loss of GHC60.8 billion. You know how many Agenda 111 hospitals and there is one coming up in Ningo-Prampram. I am worried because that project has stalled for almost six months. That 60.8 billion could have built 3074 Agenda 111 hospitals. That is the gravity and enormity of the mismanagement of Ernest the printer, Ken the saint and Bawumia the liar,” Sam George stated.

The recent annual report of BoG revealed that GH¢131.586 million was spent on motor vehicle maintenance and running as of December 2022, a significant increase from the GH¢61.510 million spent during the same period in 2021.

Additionally, personnel costs rose to GH¢1.620 billion up from GH¢1.260 billion in 2021, while foreign and domestic travel expenses surged to GH¢97.437 million, marking a staggering over 300% increase from the GH¢28.176 million recorded in 2021.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

