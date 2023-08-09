ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kumasi is getting choked — Asawase MP urges tricycle operators to comply with KMA’s ban

Social News Kumasi is getting choked — Asawase MP urges tricycle operators to comply with KMAs ban
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has urged tricycle operators to avoid taking the laws into their hands and comply with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly’s directive to restrict their movement in certain parts of the metropolis.

He has however assured of leading talks with city authorities to help address all concerns regarding the directive to ensure sanity in the region.

He expressed dissatisfaction about recent disturbances at the premises of the KMA that resulted in a clash between some tricycle operators who were demanding the release of impounded tricycles.

He warned the tricycle operators to refrain from attacking the police and state properties in trying to get their grievances addressed.

The Asawase MP who addressed scores of tricycle operators also called on city authorities to adopt a pragmatic approach to enforcing the directive.

“I personally agree that if you look at the way Kumasi is getting choked, if you look at the way our suburbs are getting choked, if you see the way some of the guys are driving the pragya, it is cause for concern. So it is very genuine. But what we should not lose sight of as leaders is that you don’t solve a problem by creating another problem. You try to solve the problem in a way that is a win-win situation.

“And I keep saying that, what can we do to help? Yes, we cannot run away from the fact that many of them do that for a living… So, in trying to solve the problem as leaders, we need to be pragmatic so that we have a win-win. My suggestion has always been that, we cannot allow them to continue doing what they are doing, so what do we do to create some sanity? In my view, the easiest way is to introduce maybe congestion charges…for the trotro, pragya and the aboboyaa,” Mr Mubarak stated.

Public Relations Officers for the Tricycle Drivers Union, Al-Asbat Alhassan Sidi says they will continue engaging with city authorities and also advise their members to comply with the directive.

“We are grateful to our MP. Our next line of action will be to engage the KMA on how they will carry out their exercise as they said they will continue up to Friday. So we have to go to them and assist them so that they will be no chaos.”

“They should give us some directives to follow so that no one will lose out,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kumasi is getting choked — Asawase MP urges tricycle operators to comply with KMAs ban Kumasi is getting choked — Asawase MP urges tricycle operators to comply with KM...

1 hour ago

We must adopt a local dialect as our official language, no society develops with the language of another country – Bagbin We must adopt a local dialect as our official language, no society develops with...

1 hour ago

OSP freezes Cecilia Dapaahs cedi, dollar accounts OSP freezes Cecilia Dapaah’s cedi, dollar accounts

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama Mahama’s 2016 and 2020 defeats were due to his wife Lordina’s over control – Ste...

2 hours ago

Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach The worst thing a man can do is marry a ‘modern woman’, they're trouble and dema...

2 hours ago

Peter Toobu urges African countries to stop begging' Peter Toobu urges African countries to stop ‘begging'

2 hours ago

Anthony Nukpenu VIDEO: Poverty is killing former MPs – Anthony Nukpenu

2 hours ago

We never rejected her toilet facility — Yamfo chiefs refute media reports, congratulate new Sanitation Minister We never rejected her toilet facility — Yamfo chiefs refute media reports, congr...

3 hours ago

Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah Two bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah reportedly frozen by Special Prosecutor

3 hours ago

Dr. John Kumah Minority engaged in ‘funny’ propaganda with claim that ‘solid’ BoG has collapsed...

Just in....
body-container-line