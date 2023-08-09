ModernGhana logo
Police foil Techiman North NPP, NDC supporters’ clash over ownership of traffic lights

The timely intervention of the Techiman North District Police Command averted a clash between the supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Tuobodom, the district capital in Bono East Region.

The misunderstanding arose out of a traffic lights installation project in the town as each of the two parties claimed ownership of the project.

Mr Everson Addo Donkor of the NPP, the District Chief Executive (DCE), argued that he started the project while Mrs. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare of the NDC and a sitting Member of Parliament (MP) also contended to be part of it.

In view of that the DCE allegedly attempted to block and stop the MP who was on projects' inspection tour of the constituency from accessing the project site.

Had it not been for the intervention of the Police led by Chief Superintendent Gyabeng Manu, the District Police Commander, a clash between supporters of both parties might have been nasty.

The Command as a result took custody of traffic lights equipment, hoping to resolve the impasse.

GNA

