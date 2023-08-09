Dr. Ato Forson withdraws recusal application in financial loss case

In a new development, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, has withdrawn his application for the recusal of the presiding judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, in the ongoing case where he is accused of causing financial loss to the State.

The withdrawal was made by his legal team during the scheduled motion to request the recusal.

The former Deputy Finance Minister is facing allegations of causing financial loss to the state. He filed the application for recusal following the court's approval of a witness summons he had requested. The summons were intended for several witnesses, including former Health Minister Alex Segbefia. Despite filing witness statements, Dr. Ato Forson's legal team faced difficulties in ensuring the appearance of these witnesses in court.

Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe questioned the decision to issue a motion for witness summons, emphasizing the potential consequences of issuing arrest warrants if the witnesses failed to appear. Dr. Ato Forson's legal team, led by Dr. Bassit Bamba, argued that due to the challenges in securing witnesses' presence, seeking a motion was the most viable course of action.

However, after several weeks, Dr. Ato Forson's lawyers returned to the court to withdraw the application for the judge's recusal. Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, representing Dr. Bamba, formally withdrew the recusal application, which was subsequently struck out by the trial judge.

Dr. Ato Forson, along with Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, and businessman Richard Jakpa, is facing charges related to the alleged willful financial loss of €2.37 million to the state. The charges stem from a contract to purchase 200 ambulances for the Ministry of Health.

The prosecution, led by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, and the Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora-Obuobisa, presented five witnesses and concluded their case on February 14, 2023. Notable witnesses included the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

The prosecution aims to establish whether the purchase of defective vehicles adhered to the approved parliamentary purchase agreement. Additionally, they seek to determine if Dr. Forson had the proper authorization from the Finance Minister or a superior officer to instruct the establishment of irrevocable Letters of Credit (LCs) that led to the payments.

The case has been adjourned to October 2, 2023, in the upcoming legal year.

Source: Classfmonline.com