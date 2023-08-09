ModernGhana logo
First ever female beach soccer team unveiled to climax Ada Asafotufiami Festival

The Paramount Queen of the Ada Traditional Area Naana Kabukour Dagojo Dumaaley I has thrown her weight behind Ghana Beach Soccer by adopting girls from local high schools in Ada to form Ghana's first-ever female Beach Soccer team.

Dumaaley Ladies BSC of Ada will be primarily made up of girls from Ada Senior High School, the Technical School and girls from surrounding areas including the beach town of Otrokpey.

The Queen led a Royal delegation to accompany GFA President Kurt Okraku to witness the climax of the Ada Asafotufiami Festival which was highlighted by the Ghana Beach Soccer Premier League.

The historic curtain raiser match which was played under full Fifa Beach Soccer rules was won by Adasco Ladies in a 3-0 win over Otrokpey Ladies.

Naana Kabukour Dagojo Dumaaley I witnessed the other matches played on the day and could not hide her excitement.

"This is my first encounter with Beach Soccer and I love it. I now understand why the girls are so passionate about this sport and I will do all I can to support them to succeed," she stated.

GFA President Kurt Okraku said the sport will continue to grow and plans for more support has already been tabled by the appropriate departments of the FA to CAF and FIFA.

"I will ensure that more support is given to push the growth and development of Ghana Beach Soccer at all levels and what I have witnessed today is evidence that there is a very strong desire for beach soccer by girls at grassroots levels too," he stated.

The beach soccer matches were witnessed by former Youth & Sports Minister Hon Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the District Chief Executive of Ada East Hon Sarah Dugbakie Pobee as well as Ambassador Nene Tetteh Ayiku Abordonu III to conclude the sports celebration of the Asafotufiami Festival.

