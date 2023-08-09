ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

No women's organiser of our party endorsed Alan Kyerematen – NDC rubbishes report

Headlines No women's organiser of our party endorsed Alan Kyerematen – NDC rubbishes report
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) office in the Ashanti Region has shot down media reports indicating that the party’s women's organiser for Kumawu Constituency has been suspended for misconduct.

Several reports say the women's organiser Akua Afriyie was suspended by the NDC after endorsing flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen.

In a press release from the Ashanti Regional office of the NDC the reports are false and should be disregarded.

“The attention of the regional leadership of the party has been drawn to a malicious publication made by the chronicles and subsequently republished by some other media outlets to the effect that, the NDC has suspended our women's organizer for Kumawu Constituency for allegedly declaring support for one of the NPP's Presidential Aspirants, Alan Kyeremanteng.

“I wish to by this statement debunk the publication and put on record that, no such declaration has been made by any of our women's organizers and no such purported suspension has been occasioned by any structure of the party,” part of the release from the NDC said.

The release further notes that the NDC does not have any person by the name Akua Afriyie occupying the position of a women's organizer.

The NDC also stresses that it has no interest whatsoever as a party in the primaries of the NPP.

The largest opposition party adds that it is only focused on rescuing the country by ensuring the victory of H.E John Dramani Mahama and the NDC come December 2024.

89202341558-1i830o4bbv-965b8cfb-3596-4693-87a3-f6da38dd1227

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Economist and businessman, Kwame Pianim Ken Ofori-Atta got it wrong; we haven’t turned any corner – Kwame Pianim

1 hour ago

No women's organiser of our party endorsed Alan Kyerematen – NDC rubbishes report No women's organiser of our party endorsed Alan Kyerematen – NDC rubbishes repor...

1 hour ago

Prof. Ransford Gyamp Claim that living conditions have improved insulting; gov’t must apologise to Gh...

1 hour ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Akufo-Addo’s analytical abilities must be questioned for appointing Ernest Addis...

1 hour ago

World Bank suspends new loans to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law World Bank suspends new loans to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo's affordable housing good idea, a golden opportunity for us to own houses – GUTA Akufo-Addo's affordable housing good idea, a golden opportunity for us to own ho...

3 hours ago

Suspected serial paedophile caged Suspected serial paedophile caged

3 hours ago

AR: Weve not sacked Kumawu womens organiser for supporting Alan – NDC A/R: We’ve not sacked Kumawu women’s organiser for supporting Alan – NDC

3 hours ago

Kumasi: Tricycle operators on rampage, block major roads over KMA ban Kumasi: Tricycle operators on rampage, block major roads over KMA ban

5 hours ago

Akua Afriyie NDC sacks Kumawu Women’s Organiser for declaring support for Alan

Just in....
body-container-line