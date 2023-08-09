No women's organiser of our party endorsed Alan Kyerematen – NDC rubbishes report

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) office in the Ashanti Region has shot down media reports indicating that the party’s women's organiser for Kumawu Constituency has been suspended for misconduct.

Several reports say the women's organiser Akua Afriyie was suspended by the NDC after endorsing flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen.

In a press release from the Ashanti Regional office of the NDC the reports are false and should be disregarded.

“The attention of the regional leadership of the party has been drawn to a malicious publication made by the chronicles and subsequently republished by some other media outlets to the effect that, the NDC has suspended our women's organizer for Kumawu Constituency for allegedly declaring support for one of the NPP's Presidential Aspirants, Alan Kyeremanteng.

“I wish to by this statement debunk the publication and put on record that, no such declaration has been made by any of our women's organizers and no such purported suspension has been occasioned by any structure of the party,” part of the release from the NDC said.

The release further notes that the NDC does not have any person by the name Akua Afriyie occupying the position of a women's organizer.

The NDC also stresses that it has no interest whatsoever as a party in the primaries of the NPP.

The largest opposition party adds that it is only focused on rescuing the country by ensuring the victory of H.E John Dramani Mahama and the NDC come December 2024.