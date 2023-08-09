Tano North: We appreciate Freda Prempeh for giving us this toilet facility – Yamfo Yoyokrom Residents

Hon. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North embarked on a district tour on August 8, 2023, to commission some projects in the district.

Yamfo Yoyokrom in the Tano North district in the past years proposed to the current Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Freda, to construct a toilet facility for them.

She delivered her promise to them on August 8, 2023.

The residents of Yoyokrom, seeing this promise fulfilled, were very happy and thanked the Hon. MP and promised her that they would forever support her as the only hard-working female MP in the Ahafo Region.

"Hon, Freda We’ll send you to parliament again and again unless you tell us to stop voting for you because you always delivered your promise, and we are happy to have you as our only female MP in Ahafo Region, Obaa Naa," one of the chiefs in Yamfo Yoyokrom stated.