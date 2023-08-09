Bishop Yaw Opoku Mensah: A great voice that has saved the Education Ministry

09.08.2023 LISTEN

Mr. Yaw Opoku Mensah, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education must be commended today, tomorrow and forever for his tremendous impact at the Ministry. He has been an inspiration to many to emulate his assiduous nature.

Upon assumption of office as deputy public relations Officer at the Ministry, his impact has been felt everywhere in the country. His timely response to issues regarding the ministry whenever they pop up has been fantastic, for instance, he had to boycott an important radio interview to aid with the settlement of a violent incident at Islamic Senior High School, a swift intervention that brought about a lot of relief.

Looking at his recent reactions and early response to the incidence regarding the free SHS indicates the man is on top of his job and must be commended at all cost.

Mr. Yaw Mensah is an eloquent and energetic young man who has the country at heart and ready at all times to serve. The country is proud of having such a wonderful young man of his calibre, who has positioned himself toward the service of humanity and Ghanaians.

Moreover, Bishop has been an inspiration to the many young political activists who are thriving to become effective leaders in the future. His affection for the youth of this country is unprecedented and unmatched. Through his communication skills, he has been able to assist the training of several NPP youth in Ashanti Region and with his help they are holding positions in our noble party NPP.

Mr. Mensah is a great leader and all are looking up to lead someday when the opportunity comes.

……….Sign……………

Advocacy for Politics and Governance Research Institute

King kwadwo Abubada

(NPP Political Activist)

0554884535

Nana Yaw Boakye Yiadom Opoku Agyemang (N.Y.B.Y.O.A)

+233243065430