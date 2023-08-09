ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Peter Toobu urges African countries to stop ‘begging'

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Headlines Peter Toobu urges African countries to stop begging'
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Hon. Peter Lanchene Toobu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West has stated that in order for African nations to gain respect internationally and change negative impressions of the continent, they must wean themselves from the West.

To achieve shared ambitions, he recommended greater unity among African nations.

“If Africans stop begging and start spending their money on the continent, we won’t need to beg for respect; we’ll get the respect we deserve, not the respect we need. Respect will come as a result," according to Mr. Hon. Peter Lanchene Toobu.

Hon. Peter Lanchene Toobu told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9 that “Africans are tougher outside of Africa than inside. We must keep in mind that there is no such thing as Nigeria, Ghana, or Kenya to the outside world; we are just Africans. We are all responsible for one other’s fate as people.”

According to Hon. Peter Lanchene Toobu, the continent has the talent and resources necessary to make “Africa work” but it also needs a coordinated political will.

Watch Full Video Here:

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

Kumasi is getting choked — Asawase MP urges tricycle operators to comply with KMAs ban Kumasi is getting choked — Asawase MP urges tricycle operators to comply with KM...

20 minutes ago

We must adopt a local dialect as our official language, no society develops with the language of another country – Bagbin We must adopt a local dialect as our official language, no society develops with...

20 minutes ago

OSP freezes Cecilia Dapaahs cedi, dollar accounts OSP freezes Cecilia Dapaah’s cedi, dollar accounts

40 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama Mahama’s 2016 and 2020 defeats were due to his wife Lordina’s over control – Ste...

44 minutes ago

Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach The worst thing a man can do is marry a ‘modern woman’, they're trouble and dema...

1 hour ago

Peter Toobu urges African countries to stop begging' Peter Toobu urges African countries to stop ‘begging'

1 hour ago

Anthony Nukpenu VIDEO: Poverty is killing former MPs – Anthony Nukpenu

1 hour ago

We never rejected her toilet facility — Yamfo chiefs refute media reports, congratulate new Sanitation Minister We never rejected her toilet facility — Yamfo chiefs refute media reports, congr...

2 hours ago

Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah Two bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah reportedly frozen by Special Prosecutor

2 hours ago

Dr. John Kumah Minority engaged in ‘funny’ propaganda with claim that ‘solid’ BoG has collapsed...

Just in....
body-container-line