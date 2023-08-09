VIDEO: Poverty is killing former MPs – Anthony Nukpenu

Anthony Nukpenu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Greater Accra Regional Organizer has said becoming an MP in Ghana is the most worthless venture.

According to Anthony Nukpenu, many ex-parliamentarians are now living in squalor since they are no more enjoying the freebies they had in power.

He emphasized that an MP has heavy responsibilities to the extent that when they visit their constituency, they barely have time for themselves.

They have to solve almost every issue in the constituency including people's personal issues such as school fees, medical bills, funeral donations etc.

He claimed that since some of the former MPs did not have their own businesses before entering politics, life is currently intolerable for them at home.

“The way I see them [ex-MPs] in town is not good especially those who are not professionals,” Anthony Nukpenu told Kwaku Owusu Adjei (Patoo) on Accra-based Original TV.

He added, “In Ghana, becoming an MP is a pretty pointless profession. Every time you decline their requests for money to support their families, they spoil you and threaten not to vote for you.”

He added that the majority of the MPs are unhappy after being elected since they didn’t realize it wasn’t a glamorous profession before entering parliament.

Watch Full Video Here:

