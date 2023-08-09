We never rejected her toilet facility — Yamfo chiefs refute media reports, congratulate new Sanitation Minister

The Yamfo Traditional Council has refuted media reports that the chiefs and people of the area have rejected a toilet facility inaugurated by Dr Freda Prempeh, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

Describing the story, being circulated on some online media platforms, as “fictitious with ill motives”, Nana Appiah Afrane, the Sanaahene of the Yamfo Traditional Council commended the sector minister for the toilet which had brought huge relief to the residents of the area.

Dr Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North constituency in the Ahafo Region funded and completed the abandoned toilet project, which was being put up by the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA).

Construction work on the toilet at Yoyoo, a suburb of Yamfo was stalled for months, left under the mercy of the weather and through an appeal by the people, the Minister completed the facility and handed it over to the traditional council for use.

Hitherto, the deplorable nature of the old public toilet has not only worsened the sanitation situation in the town, but also served as a death trap, and a den for rodents and reptiles.

Nana Afrane commended President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo for elevating the MP who was a Minister of State at the Office of the President, and congratulated Dr Prempeh for the new position, saying “our hard-working MP truly deserves the ministerial portfolio”.

“We are chiefs and we don’t engage ourselves in the dirty politics some of the people are doing here, but we want to set the records straight so everybody understands that we are solidly behind the Minister because of her hard work and passion for development”, Nana Afrane stated.

“My people need the toilet and I wonder why some people would go to the media and say we have rejected the facility. In fact, we appealed to the MP to come to our aid for the completion of the toilet and we are forever grateful to her”, he added

Meanwhile, Dr Prempeh has stressed her commitment to improving access to potable drinking water and good sanitation in the area.

In an interview with the media, the sector minister said she was finalising modalities to facilitate the construction of 10 water closet toilet facilities at deprived communities around the Yamfo enclave.

The MP said she had already funded the completion of a similar abandoned toilet project, which was being put up by the MDBA at Bomaa in the constituency for public use, and assured to bring more development projects to the constituency to better the lives of the people.

Describing herself as one of the luckiest politicians under President Akufo-Addo’s government, the sector minister promised to work hard to the expectation of the government and the people.