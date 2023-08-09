ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ken Ofori-Atta got it wrong; we haven’t turned any corner – Kwame Pianim

Headlines Economist and businessman, Kwame Pianim
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Economist and businessman, Kwame Pianim

Renowned Ghanaian economist, Kwame Pianim has indicated that it is important for the country to sit up and work towards getting the economy back on track.

According to him, the claim by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta that the country has turned the corner is inaccurate.

“Where we are now is difficult, we have never been there before, we need to sit up now and, we are not on the road yet. We haven’t turned the corner,” Kwame Pianim said in an interview with 3News during a conversation on the Leadership Lecture Series

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in a presentation of the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review informed Ghanaians that the country has turned the corner after going through dire economic hardship since 2022.

He said through the efforts and initiatives of the government, the country will soon see a significant improvement in the economy.

“We have turned the corner and, more importantly, we are determined to continue down that path. Soon, we expect the measures taken to result in economic activity greater than anything experienced in the history of the Fourth Republic.

“Our plans and programmes should soon lead to a sustained increase in domestic production, including manufacturing and farming; replacing many of the products that we are used to importing,” Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said.

Several economists and the Minority in Parliament have rejected the claim that the country has turned the corner.

The Minority argues that things have gotten worse and Ghanaians need to boot the NPP out of government in the 2024 general elections to rescue the country.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Economist and businessman, Kwame Pianim Ken Ofori-Atta got it wrong; we haven’t turned any corner – Kwame Pianim

1 hour ago

No women's organiser of our party endorsed Alan Kyerematen – NDC rubbishes report No women's organiser of our party endorsed Alan Kyerematen – NDC rubbishes repor...

1 hour ago

Prof. Ransford Gyamp Claim that living conditions have improved insulting; gov’t must apologise to Gh...

1 hour ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Akufo-Addo’s analytical abilities must be questioned for appointing Ernest Addis...

1 hour ago

World Bank suspends new loans to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law World Bank suspends new loans to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo's affordable housing good idea, a golden opportunity for us to own houses – GUTA Akufo-Addo's affordable housing good idea, a golden opportunity for us to own ho...

3 hours ago

Suspected serial paedophile caged Suspected serial paedophile caged

3 hours ago

AR: Weve not sacked Kumawu womens organiser for supporting Alan – NDC A/R: We’ve not sacked Kumawu women’s organiser for supporting Alan – NDC

3 hours ago

Kumasi: Tricycle operators on rampage, block major roads over KMA ban Kumasi: Tricycle operators on rampage, block major roads over KMA ban

5 hours ago

Akua Afriyie NDC sacks Kumawu Women’s Organiser for declaring support for Alan

Just in....
body-container-line