Ken Ofori-Atta got it wrong; we haven’t turned any corner – Kwame Pianim

Renowned Ghanaian economist, Kwame Pianim has indicated that it is important for the country to sit up and work towards getting the economy back on track.

According to him, the claim by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta that the country has turned the corner is inaccurate.

“Where we are now is difficult, we have never been there before, we need to sit up now and, we are not on the road yet. We haven’t turned the corner,” Kwame Pianim said in an interview with 3News during a conversation on the Leadership Lecture Series

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in a presentation of the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review informed Ghanaians that the country has turned the corner after going through dire economic hardship since 2022.

He said through the efforts and initiatives of the government, the country will soon see a significant improvement in the economy.

“We have turned the corner and, more importantly, we are determined to continue down that path. Soon, we expect the measures taken to result in economic activity greater than anything experienced in the history of the Fourth Republic.

“Our plans and programmes should soon lead to a sustained increase in domestic production, including manufacturing and farming; replacing many of the products that we are used to importing,” Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said.

Several economists and the Minority in Parliament have rejected the claim that the country has turned the corner.

The Minority argues that things have gotten worse and Ghanaians need to boot the NPP out of government in the 2024 general elections to rescue the country.