Queen Mother declare war on teenage pregnancy in Agona Abodom

Nana Hemaa Bronya III, Ninfahenmaa of Agona Abodom in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region

The Ninfahenmaa of Agona Abodom in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region, Nana Hemaa Bronya III has sounded a word of caution to parents in the community for allowing their teenage girls to roam aimlessly on the streets when they were supposed to be with their books at home.

Nana Hemaa Bronya III who is the Founder of Girl-Child Education Foundation lamented the situation where girls of school-going age could be seen on principal streets roaming around aimlessly only to be impregnated by men.

"I have observed with concern the rate at which parents allowed their girld-child to be roaming around aimlessly on the streets of Agona Abodom during the night when they should be with their books at home.

"This worrisome situation is breeding high level of teenage pregnancies and the end result is economic-related hardships in those homes. Parents have the responsibility of ensuring that their children attain greater heights on the education ladder to able them to cater for themselves and their families when they have achieved their goals.

"I have vowed to make everything possible within my means to reduce this social canker which is destroying a lot of girls in the country who should have been role models worthy of emulation.

"We cannot sit aloof and watch our future leaders destroyed through early sex and its related complications. Our forefathers left a better legacy for us and we must also leave same for this generation and even those yet unborn.

"In collaboration with Nananom, we are going to implement bylaws that bared teenagers from roaming around aimlessly during the night and their parents would be summoned before Nananom and would be sanctioned accordingly because the children are our property," she stated.

The Queen Mother said these when she organized girl-child education sensitization programme at Agona Abodom as part of the annual Akwambo festival of the chiefs and people recently.

She hinted that a task force had been formed by Nananom with the support of youth groups and opinion leaders in the community to monitor the activities of minors especially the girls to ensure they stay out of the streets after 8pm.

According to the Queen Mother, the exercise would be extended to other communities in the Agona West Municipality and across the country to secure a better future for the girl-child.

Mr. Derrick Opoku Abengyah, an opinion leader lauded Nana Hemaa Bronya III for her initiative to shape the lives of the youth within Agona Abodom and its environment.

He noted that the present economic situation in the country should not be the yardstick for parents to leave children to their fate thinking they could afford everything for themselves at a tender age.

"It behooves on fathers to take up the responsibility of catering for their children to adulthood level when they can feed themselves.

"As a stakeholder in the community, I encourage Nana Hemaa Bronya III to ensure full implementation of her vision towards the well-being of the vulnerable in society.

"Most of the teenage pregnancy issues are usually found in poverty-driven homes mostly because of parental irresponsibility. Such situations create insecurity in society because such children usually become a burden to the community," he stated.