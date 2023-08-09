Nduom inspires at UniMAC-GIJ Entrepreneurship seminar, donates $5,000 to lecturer battling kidney disease

Under the auspices of the Faculty of Public Relations, Advertising, and Marketing (FoPAM), the University of Media Arts and Communications-Ghana Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-GIJ) hosted an exciting entrepreneurship seminar on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

The esteemed guest speaker for the event was Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, a distinguished Ghanaian business consultant, politician, and founding member of the Progressive People's Party.

With the goal of nurturing innovative talents among students, the program was a significant step towards driving the future development of the attendees.

Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, in his role as the guest speaker, brought valuable insights and perspectives to the forefront, inspiring the participants to explore the realms of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Beyond his enlightening address, Dr. Nduom demonstrated his commitment to humanitarian values by extending a helping hand.

During the seminar, it was revealed that Dr. Nduom had generously donated five thousand dollars to Mr. Philip Atawura, a dedicated lecturer.

Mr. Atawura is currently battling end-stage polycystic kidney disease and has been undergoing dialysis treatment as a temporary measure to sustain his life.

In a heartwarming gesture, the funds will aid his upcoming kidney transplant in India.

The official presentation of the generous sum took place in the presence of Dr. Mavis Essandoh, the Dean of FoPAM, who received the cheque on behalf of Mr. Atawura.

The entire faculty, alongside Mr. Atawura himself and the student body, collectively expressed their profound gratitude for this remarkable act of kindness.

The seminar did not only provide a platform for exploring the world of entrepreneurship but also showcased the power of community support and empathy.