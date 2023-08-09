ModernGhana logo
Claim that living conditions have improved insulting; gov't must apologise to Ghanaians for promising heaven – Prof. Gyampo

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has hit back at government and communicators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who he said continue to take the Ghanaian people for granted.

According to him, it is insulting that government officials hide behind propaganda and refuse to admit that things are bad in the country.

He insists that government must admit its failures, apologise to Ghanaians for failing to deliver what it promised and pledge to fix the problems.

“It is very insulting and we must be angry enough as a people, to reject such mediocre minds who spew propaganda and begin to demand proper governance and effective management of the fiduciary trust we have reposed in the hands of those who promised Ghanaians heaven.

“Ghanaians deserve an apology and a solemn promise to radically fix things, rather than the brazen attempt to insinuate that we are all fools,” Prof. Ransford Gyamo stressed in a post on his Facebook.

The height of disrespect is the audacity of failed duty-bearers to attempt to introduce and perpetuate the very bogus, highly infantile and unintelligent narration that, all is well and that our living conditions have improved.

Comparing today’s worse conditions to yesterday’s better conditions that were even vehemently rejected, is the mother of all vituperations to the intelligence and sensibilities of the repositories of the power that gets exercised by the ruling elites.

How does it feel when you are hungry and you are told by someone who hasn’t experienced hunger before that you aren’t hungry? How does it feel if after unsuccessful job hunt attempts for five years, you keep hearing that more jobs have been created?

It is very insulting and we must be angry enough as a people, to reject such mediocre minds who spew propaganda and begin to demand proper governance and effective management of the fiduciary trust we have reposed in the hands of those who promised Ghanaians heaven.

Ghanaians deserve an apology and a solemn promise to radically fix things, rather than the brazen attempt to insinuate that we are all fools.

