Claim that living conditions have improved insulting; gov’t must apologise to Ghanaians for promising heaven – Prof. Gyampo

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has hit back at government and communicators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who he said continue to take the Ghanaian people for granted.

According to him, it is insulting that government officials hide behind propaganda and refuse to admit that things are bad in the country.

He insists that government must admit its failures, apologise to Ghanaians for failing to deliver what it promised and pledge to fix the problems.

“It is very insulting and we must be angry enough as a people, to reject such mediocre minds who spew propaganda and begin to demand proper governance and effective management of the fiduciary trust we have reposed in the hands of those who promised Ghanaians heaven.

“Ghanaians deserve an apology and a solemn promise to radically fix things, rather than the brazen attempt to insinuate that we are all fools,” Prof. Ransford Gyamo stressed in a post on his Facebook.

Read the full post below:

