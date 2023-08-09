ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo's affordable housing good idea, a golden opportunity for us to own houses – GUTA

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has lauded government especially the Ministry of Works and Housing for including traders as beneficiaries of the affordable housing scheme for low and middle-income earners in Ghanaian society.

A statement issued by the association signed by its Secretary General Alpha Abdullah Shaban on Wednesday, 9 August 2023 said: “Giving the serious housing deficit in the country, traders deem this scheme a golden opportunity to own houses.”

It stressed that: “The idea therefore is in the right direction because shelter is one of the three main basic human needs.”

It further appealed to government to extend the project to the other regions of the country to enable traders out there to also benefit from this “laudable scheme.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has justified government's decision to initiate a new housing project instead of continuing with the Saglemi Housing project, which was started during the John Mahama administration but has stalled since 2016.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony in Accra for the National Affordable Housing Project, which aims to construct 8,000 units with private sector support, President Akufo-Addo explained that completing the Saglemi Housing Project would have incurred additional debt for the government.

He acknowledged the delays and setbacks encountered during the execution of the Saglemi project and mentioned that issues concerning its scope of work and expenses have been referred to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Ghana Police Service for investigation, leading to criminal judicial proceedings.

President Akufo-Addo revealed that in addition to the $198 million already spent on the Saglemi project, the government would need an extra $46 million to complete infrastructural works such as water, electricity, and drainage to mitigate flooding.

Additionally, $68 million would be required to finish the buildings and essential onsite infrastructure, including waste holding bays, sewage treatment plants, and the development of socioeconomic and civic facilities like schools, clinics, and shops.

Considering the project's assessment, location, and viability, the cabinet instructed the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, to explore the possibility of involving the private sector to complete the Saglemi housing project at its current value without any further cost to the government.

Source: classfmonline.com

