Akufo-Addo’s analytical abilities must be questioned for appointing Ernest Addison as BoG Governor

Headlines
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has opined that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has virtually collapsed.

This is in tandem with the stance of the Minority in Parliament who are calling for the resignation of the Central Bank’s leader.

According to Prof. Gyampo, President Akufo-Addo must be questioned for appointing Dr. Ernest Addison as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

“The BoG has virtually collapsed. It’s ok if Ernest Addison is incompetent and lacks the strong will to keep manipulators at bay. It is the analytical abilities of the one who appointed him that must be questioned,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo shared in a post on Facebook on Wednesday, August 9.

The Bank of Ghana has been on the receiving end of a lot of backlash in the last few days after reporting a loss of GHS60 billion in 2022.

In its latest Annual Report and Financial Statement, it revealed that the Bank also spent a whopping GHS131.6 million on Motor vehicle maintenance and running in 2022 alone - a 114% increase over the previous year’s expenditure.

Foreign and domestic travels of the Bank of Ghana cost the Ghanaian taxpayer a staggering GHS97.4 million, which is about a 246% increase over the previous year.

The Minority is outraged by the report and has given Governor Dr. Ernest Addison a 21-day ultimatum to resign.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

