I’ll sue Akufo-Addo for wasting Ghana’s money on national cathedral when I'm elected President – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Renowned Ghanaian pastor and founder of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, well known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has heavily criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo for pumping millions of Ghana cedis into the stalled National Cathedral project.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom fumes how several properties were demolished including residences of judges and embassies to pave way for the construction of the National Cathedral.

He threatened legal action against Akufo-Addo for "misusing public money" if elected president in 2024.

In an interview on Accra-based UTV this week, the 2020 presidential candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) stated, "I will take Prez Akufo-Addo to court if I am voted to power for wasting money on National Cathedral because I don’t understand why he will demolish judges' bungalows built with state money for this project."

With many churches already struggling, Osofo Kyiri Abosom questioned the essence of spending state funds on the national cathedral when Ghanaians are suffering.

According to the GUM Founder the third largest political party in Ghana, the money could have been channelled to important projects that would better the lives of the citizenry.

"All the churches in the country are even collapsing because people have waited on God for too long but He is not coming,” he said.