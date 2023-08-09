ModernGhana logo
Everyday church services a threat to Ghana's progress — Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Renowned Ghanaian pastor Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has expressed concern over the frequent church services in the country.

He observed that most Ghanaians spend almost their entire week attending church services, which he believes has been limiting productivity and increasing poverty levels.

The founder of the Life Assembly Church says he is worried that the daily church services held in every corner of the country threaten Ghana's progress.

In an interview with Accra-based UTV this week, Osofo Kyiri Abosom stated "Everyday church service is very worrying and a threat to the nation. People who have nothing join the pastors who are already enjoying spending all their time in the church.”

He called on church leaders to free up weekdays for people to focus on their work and increase productivity.

"So I plead with my fellow men of God to allow us to set rules that every denomination will choose their official days of worship such as Sunday, Saturday or Friday as the only day for worship," he urged.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
