Cecilia Dapaah Saga: I was disappointed at the amount of money kept in her house – Kwabena Agyepong

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, an aspirant for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer position has expressed disappointment over the huge sums of money recently discovered in former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah's home.

Mr Agyepong said the former Minister should have known having served in public office for long.

In an interview on Accra-based JoyNews' PM Express on Tuesday, August 8, Mr. Agyepong stated "What for me I worry about, especially with this case, was the fact of the amount of money that was found in the household...Suffice it to say I was disappointed that that amount of money was in the household."

He continued, "It’s important that we realise that we cannot, as politicians, preach one thing and do another. So when you’re encouraging everybody to be part of the formal economy, the least we can do as leaders is to lead by example. So I was disappointed that she would keep that amount of money in the household."

"It is important that as political leaders, we should have the political will to do the right thing for our country," the former NPP General Secretary emphasized.

Background

In July, two of Dapaah's housemaids were arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing over GH¢95,000 worth of clothes, handbags, perfumes and other items from Dapaah's home in Accra between July and October 2022.

Large sums of local and foreign currencies were also stolen by two house helps.

The matter led to widespread criticism from the public against the former Minister for keeping such huge amounts of money at home.

She subsequently resigned from her post as Sanitation Minister, stating that she does not want the government to be dragged into the matter.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has opened investigations into the source of the money based on petitions from concerned citizens.