Media protection, better conditions of service is at the heart of current GJA administration – Albert Dwumfour

General News GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has indicated that his administration is committed to making the lives of journalists in the country better.

Speaking at a forum to mark the first anniversary of his administration, the GJA President said protection for the media, better conditions of service, and a scheme of service for Ghanaian journalists is a priority for his administration.

“Suffice it to say that the issue of media protection, better conditions of service, and a scheme of service for Ghanaian journalists is at the heart of the GJA agenda.

“It's worthwhile to note that the legislative arm of government is showing commitment towards this struggle.

“Due to the deteriorating economic conditions confronting journalists in this country, our ranking in the World Press Freedom Index has declined. The World Press Freedom report captured this.

“We're hopeful to garner the support of all stakeholders to see to the realisation of this dream,” Mr. Albert Dwumfour said.

According to the GJA President, press freedom is meaningless until it is linked to the professional development and total financial liberation of journalists in the country.

In his address, Albert Dwumfour admonished journalists to professionally play their role in ensuring the economic growth of the country, particularly in such critical times when the global economy is experiencing difficulties.

The forum was held at the British Council Hall in Accra on Tuesday, August 8.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

