Walk the talk and scrap taxes on sanitary pads – Orange Girl Foundation urges Bawumia

The Orange Girl Foundation has raised concern about how taxes on sanitary pads are discriminating against young girls in the country.

In a press release, the Foundation has reminded Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia about his campaign promise to scrap the taxes on sanitary pads.

The Vice President in August 2020 during a manifesto launch of the New Patriotic Party in Cape-coast, promised that the next NPP government will scrap the 20% luxury tax on sanitary pads.

"We will eliminate import duties on sanitary pads to improve health conditions, particularly for girls. It is very important. What we intend doing is to make sure we produce sanitary pads in Ghana until that happens in their numbers, we are going to eliminate import duties to bring down their cost,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Years down the line, the prices of sanitary pads in the country continue to go up.

In its press release, Orange Girl Foundation has urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to walk the talk and see to it that taxes on sanitary pads are scrapped.

“We believe he might have forgotten due to his busy schedules with his digitalization drive. Hence a gentle reminder to him. Like he mentioned, "IT IS VERY IMPORTANT", hence the need to walk the talk,” parts of the release from Orange Girl Foundation said.

The Foundation argues that due to the unaffordability of sanitary pads, some girls are forced to offer sex in exchange for it, whiles others have to resort to the use of rags, baby pampers and other unhealthy materials.

“The taxes on sanitary pads discriminate against a section of the population as it pushes them into poverty, and as a gender advocacy group, we believe there's the urgent need for government to address this canker,” the Orange Girl Foundation emphasised.