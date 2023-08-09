ModernGhana logo
09.08.2023 Social News

GHC60 billion loss supervised by wreckless financial actions of BoG; Mahama never did a fraction of this nonsense—Franklin Cudjoe

09.08.2023 LISTEN

President and Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has described the overspending by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) cited in the recent annual report as ridiculous.

According to Mr. Cudjoe, former President John Dramani Mahama's administration never approved of such unethical behavior.

He lambasted the management of the central bank in a tweet on August 9, labelling them as "inconsiderate."

The Bank of Ghana has reported significant losses totaling GH¢60.81 billion for the financial year 2022, in stark contrast to the GH¢1.23 billion profit recorded in 2021.

The losses were primarily attributed to the government's domestic debt restructuring and the depreciation of the local currency, among other factors.

The audited financial statement for 2022 released on July 28, revealed that as of December 31, 2022, the total liabilities of the central bank and its subsidiaries exceeded its total assets by GH¢54.52 billion.

This decline in net worth was a direct consequence of the impact of the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP) and the impairment of certain assets of the Group.

The DDEP led to the impairment of the Government of Ghana's securities holdings by GH¢48.45 billion, while loans and advances granted to Quasi-government and financial institutions amounted to GH¢6.12 billion. Additionally, the depreciation of the local currency resulted in a net exchange loss of GH¢5.27 billion.

News Reporter

