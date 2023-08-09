BoG GHS60 billion loss: Mahama never did a fraction of this nonsense – Franklin Cudjoe

09.08.2023 LISTEN

The Founding President of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has reacted to the huge losses by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) in its Annual Financial Statement.

The Bank of Ghana spent a whopping GHS131.6 million on Motor vehicle maintenance and running in 2022 alone - a 114% increase over the previous year’s expenditure.

Foreign and domestic travels of the Bank of Ghana cost the Ghanaian taxpayer a staggering GHS97.4 million, which is about a 246% increase over the previous year.

In addition, the Central Bank incurred a loss of GHS60 billion.

Reacting to the losses, Franklin Cudjoe says the Central Bank has been reckless in supervising the huge losses.

He argues that ex-President John Dramani Mahama never did a fraction of such "nonsense" during his administration.

“($6bn) GHS60 bn loss supervised by a series of happily reckless financial actions of the Central Bank, bankrolling gov’t waste to a drunken stupor.

“Mahama never did a fraction of this nonsense,” Franklin Cudjoe shared in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has given Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison a 21-day ultimatum to resign.

Failure to do so the Minority says it will march to the head office of the Central Bank to picket.