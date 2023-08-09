ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.08.2023 Headlines

BoG GHS60 billion loss: Mahama never did a fraction of this nonsense – Franklin Cudjoe

BoG GHS60 billion loss: Mahama never did a fraction of this nonsense – Franklin Cudjoe
09.08.2023 LISTEN

The Founding President of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has reacted to the huge losses by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) in its Annual Financial Statement.

The Bank of Ghana spent a whopping GHS131.6 million on Motor vehicle maintenance and running in 2022 alone - a 114% increase over the previous year’s expenditure.

Foreign and domestic travels of the Bank of Ghana cost the Ghanaian taxpayer a staggering GHS97.4 million, which is about a 246% increase over the previous year.

In addition, the Central Bank incurred a loss of GHS60 billion.

Reacting to the losses, Franklin Cudjoe says the Central Bank has been reckless in supervising the huge losses.

He argues that ex-President John Dramani Mahama never did a fraction of such "nonsense" during his administration.

“($6bn) GHS60 bn loss supervised by a series of happily reckless financial actions of the Central Bank, bankrolling gov’t waste to a drunken stupor.

“Mahama never did a fraction of this nonsense,” Franklin Cudjoe shared in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has given Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison a 21-day ultimatum to resign.

Failure to do so the Minority says it will march to the head office of the Central Bank to picket.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

35 minutes ago

NPP can only break-the-eight if it garners 2million votes from Ashanti Region – Alan NPP can only break-the-eight if it garners 2million votes from Ashanti Region – ...

35 minutes ago

Deputy Railways Minister slams Bawumia team for snubbing his handshake, joins Kyerematen camp Deputy Railways Minister slams Bawumia team for snubbing his handshake, joins Ky...

35 minutes ago

Onion scarcity looms as importers still stranded in Benin Onion scarcity looms as importers still stranded in Benin

35 minutes ago

NDC dismisses Kumawu womens organizer for declaring support for Alan NDC dismisses Kumawu women’s organizer for declaring support for Alan

35 minutes ago

BoG Governors 'recklessness', 'mismanagement' cost taxpayer 6bn, 'twice IMF bailout we're struggling, sacrificing for' — Minority BoG Governor’s 'recklessness', 'mismanagement' cost taxpayer $6bn, 'twice IMF ba...

35 minutes ago

Ignore NDCs call for resignation of BoG Governor – Ahiagbah Ignore NDC’s call for resignation of BoG Governor – Ahiagbah

35 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo govt will soon introduce BoG recapitalization levy – NDC Akufo-Addo govt will soon introduce BoG recapitalization levy – NDC

1 hour ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Walk the talk and scrap taxes on sanitary pads – Orange Girl Foundation urges Ba...

1 hour ago

BoG GHS60 billion loss: Mahama never did a fraction of this nonsense – Franklin Cudjoe BoG GHS60 billion loss: Mahama never did a fraction of this nonsense – Franklin ...

1 hour ago

REUTERSBalima Boureim West African powerbroker warns military intervention remains an option in Niger

Just in....
body-container-line