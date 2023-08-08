NLA Deputy Director General wins top transformational leadership award

The Governance and Business Boardroom has awarded the Deputy Director General of the National Lottery Authority(NLA), Ms Anna Horma Miezah, the Top Transformational Deputy MD Leadership Award at the 3rd National Governance and Business Leadership Awards 2023.

Ms Miezah is one of the 10 Top Transformational Deputy MDs Across Industries in Ghana selected for this Award.

A citation presented to her at the event reads, “Anna Horma Miezah, Deputy Director-General,” National Lottery Authority, is presented with the Top Transformational Deputy MD Leadership By the Governance and Business Boardroom, under the Auspices of Rad Communications, in Recognition of Your Remarkable Merits and Achievements as a Deputy Managing Director.

The National Governance & Business Leadership Awards is a high-impact economic development and strategic leadership awards programme developed by The Governance & Business Boardroom to champion and celebrate good corporate governance and leadership, economic empowerment and job creation in Ghana.

The event recognizes and celebrates top CEOs, Board Chairs, Procurement Leaders, HR Leaders, Business Leaders and Organizations.

About Ms Anna Horma Miezah

Ms Anna Horma Miezah, a University of Buckingham, United Kingdom graduate, has contributed a great wealth of experience to the NLA since her appointment.

With a career that spans over 20 years in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Real Estate Construction and Management, Journalism and Insurance. She has worked with Intercontinental Bank (Access Bank), FBN Bank, United Bank of Africa, Jana Deluxe Estates Limited, Mahaj Limited and the Independent newspaper.

To give back to society, Ms Miezah founded Horma’s Hope for Women Foundation, an NGO that supports women empowerment and Girl-Child education.

Ms Anna Horma Miezah is an Old Girl from Arch Bishop Porter Girls Secondary School. She is bilingual and speaks fluent French and English.