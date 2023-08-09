Many join Dr. Love at 20 Anniversary health walk and free health screening

More than 2000 people in Obuasi turned up for the health walk and health screening exercises to climax activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the celebrated radio presenter Dr. Love Konadu.

Members of the security services, youth groups (Obuasi Parliament), fan clubs, hairdressers and beauticians took part in the activities which were sponsored by AngloGold Ashanti Health Foundation and the Mama Love Foundation.

The walk which set the tone for the activities of the day began at 6:30am and ended at 8:30am. Backed by a brass band from the Methodist church brigade band, the 8 kilometres walk took participants through some principal streets of Obuasi and ended at the AGA Club House.

Now, host of the “Afternoon Jam” show on Obuasi-based Time 96.9 FM, Dr. Love Konadu has been one of the pioneering female voices in Obuasi and the Ashanti Region at large.

She cut her teeth in radio as a newscaster at the first private radio station in Obuasi, Shaft FM, in 2003. She has been very consistent on radio, transitioning from being a brunch-time host to a drive-time host, a morning show host, a secretary, and an event manager.

Later in the day, the forecourt of the AGA Club house almost came to a standstill as hundreds were feted and treated to various meals such as Hausa kooko, tea, fufu, banku and okro stew, jollof rice, yam and garden eggs stew.

Sponsored by Dela King, Osei Akwasi Boakye Enterprise, El- Shaddai, the food bazaar attracted guests who trooped to the center with their bowls to catch the fun.

Speaking with the media, Dr. Love Konadu said she was highly impressed with the patronage saying it is a testament of the love the people of Obuasi have shown her throughout her 20 years in radio.

She said "I have always advocated for responsible Journalism. Our people are discerning and will always embrace good and responsible Journalism. I urge my colleagues especially the up and coming ones to embrace responsible Journalism as it is the only means you can be relevant in the media space".

Widely known as a songstress, reverend minister, and ambassador of the Obuasi Sikakrom Association, Dr. Love Konadu has carved a niche for herself as a philanthropist who has impacted positively on the lives of youth, women, and vulnerable members of society through her Mama Love Foundation.

According to the Executive Director of AngloGold Ashanti Health Foundation, Dr. Kwadwo Anim the health screening was principally to screen people for various ailments and advice them on what to do to stay healthy.

He said the focus however on lifestyle diseases like hypertension and diabetes. He said they did blood sugar monitoring, bp checks, body mass indices, eye screening and voluntary HIV testing.

Dr. Anim said the health talk was also on nutrition and lifestyle modifications as a means to ensure optimum health care and control the prevalence of non-communicable diseases.

"We should offer preventive healthcare to ourselves as we would to our cars. Let’s go for check ups regularly as it will help us either identify diseases early for appropriate intervention or control them," Dr. Anim admonished.