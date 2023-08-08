ModernGhana logo
4,279 local tertiary students out of 22,000 applicants get GETFund scholarships

Education GETFund Administrator, Dr. Richard Buadu
GETFund Administrator, Dr. Richard Buadu

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has awarded scholarships to 4,279 tertiary students across the country for the 2023 academic year.

This represents a 63% increase from the 2,704 students who received the scholarship in 2022.

Out of 22,000 applicants this year, the GETFund awarded scholarships to 2,951 diploma and undergraduate students, as well as 1,328 master's and PhD students enrolled in both public and private tertiary institutions.

The scholarships awarded cover a diverse range of academic programs.

Per details shared on the fund’s official website, 1,963 students (46%) received funding for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs, while 2,316 students (54%) were awarded scholarships for programs in the humanities and other fields.

As of August 2nd, the GETFund has already disbursed GHC 25,278,029.39 in scholarship funds to the schools attended by the recipients.

The money covers tuition and other approved educational expenses.

The application process for the scholarships opened in December 2022.

The overwhelming interest led the GETFund's Board of Trustees to increase the number of available scholarships.

However, about 300 students have yet to accept their offers, preventing the disbursement of their funds.

GETFund is contacting these students directly to resolve any issues.

The GETFund Local Scholarship program aims to make tertiary education accessible and affordable for Ghanaian students, particularly those from poor backgrounds.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
