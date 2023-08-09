Develop public trust to enhance community policing – Dampare told

Chief Executive Officer for the Africa Centre for Security, Paul Boateng has appealed to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to do more in winning public trust to enhance community policing.

The security analyst said the move can be achieved if the police involve the people at the community level in executing their law enforcement duties.

He believed that if the police educate the people in the community on security matters, it will encourage them to assist in crime combating.

In ensuring public safety, peace and crime combat, Mr Boateng stated that public trust in community policing is very crucial.

He said bad relationships between the public and the police will make policing in the community difficult, which can lead to social disorders like murder, stealing and drug trafficking among others.

Mr Paul Boateng was speaking on Otec FM’s morning show ‘Nyansapo’ hosted by Captain Koda, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, on the fight against crime in the country.

“Without the support and cooperation of the people in the community, policing will be difficult for the police in executing their duties to maintain law and order. That is why it is imperative in educating the people on the activities of the police.

“If the people have trust in the police, they are ready to give information on criminal activities in the areas to the people without hesitation, for the assurance that they (people) will not be betrayed by the police,” he added.

Mr Boateng also advised the public not to entertain any person who might want to breach the peace and stability in their communities.