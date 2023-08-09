ModernGhana logo
Techiman North District Assembly working to reduce road carnages

By Jerry Azanduna || Contributor
Mr Everson Addo Donkor, Techiman North District Chief Executive has hinted that the district is putting in pragmatic efforts to reduce road carnages in the area.

Mr Donkor noted that the district fall on two highways that link three major regions including Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions.

This he noted calls for the need to put in measures to prevent the needless loss of lives through rampant road accidents.

Mr Donkor disclosed this on Tuesday at Tuobodom when he supervised the installation of traffic lights on the Techiman North-Wa highway and the Tuobodom-Tamale highway to improve visibility, especially at night.

He indicated that in recent times road accidents have become rampant on sections of the highways within the district.

Mr Donkor mentioned that within the few years he took office, he has initiated lots of development projects in the area of education, health, and agriculture.

He expressed optimism that government was committed to promoting the welfare of the people through the introduction of new developmental-oriented policies that are geared towards poverty reduction.

The DCE hinted that communities including Jama, Aworano, Ayeasu, Boyem Asueyi, Misidan and Jama-Tinponim are been empowered with street lights and social amenities to improve social life in the area.

He urged the benefiting communities to continue supporting government policies for more development.

