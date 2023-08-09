2,096 candidates sit for BECE in Gomoa Central District

A total number of 2,096 candidates made up 1,031 boys and 1,065 girls drawn from public and private Schools are writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination in severn examination centers in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region.

The centers are Gomoa Ekwamkrom Primary and Junior High School, Agona Abodom 'A' Junior High School, Aboso AME Zion Basic School, Gomoa Gyaman Senior High School and Asebu-Pomadze Basic School.

Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo accompanied by the Gomoa Central District Director of the Ghana Education Sevice, Madam Theodora Abalo visited all the centers to encourage them as they begin their exams.

Madam Theodora Abalo disclosed that seven supervisors have been assigned to each of the examination centers to tighten the supervision of the candidates.

She noted that heads of participating basic schools and their teachers have been cautioned against assisting students in their examinations.

Madam Theodora Abalo lauded the teachers for comporting themselves and tasked them to continue till the last paper.

Addressing the candidates at Gomoa Ekwamkrom, Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo cautioned them against examination malpractice. He added such action would ruin their future career.

According to the DCE, a conducive environment has been created for them to write the exams without hindrance. He encouraged them to pass with flying colours.

" This is the beginning of your dreams to come true so you ought to tackle this exam with all seriousness knowing that it is about your future.

"Let nobody deceive you with any foreign materials only for you to be caught up in the act. Your parents have spent enough on you, it is time for you to make them proud.

"Remember that the free SHS policy is there for you take advantage of it by getting a better grade to attend your dream school," he stated.

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo urged teachers around the examination centers to comport themselves and never engage in acts contrary to rules governing the exams.

Present were the Public Relations Officer of the Gomoa Central District Directorate of the Ghana Education Sevice (GES), Madam Asabea Okyere and the Gomoa Central District Director of Community Development Mr. Bashirudin Wahab Aidoo.

Similar exams are being held in all the 22 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Central Region.