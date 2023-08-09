ModernGhana logo
Dormaa East DCE calls for moderation in lifestyle after BECE to curb negative social vices

By Linda Osei-Fobi || ISD Dormaa East District
The District Chief Executive of Dormaa East, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman has called candidates of the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to exercise moderation in displaying various lifestyles they have adopted after basic school, in order to curtail tendencies that can jeopardize their future prospects.

The DCE made the call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 when he visited all four BECE centers in the District in the company of the District Education Officer and other officers.

In all, a total of 1,312 candidates from both the public and private basic schools in the District are writing the 2023 BECE. Out of this, 666 are girls and 646 boys.

The DCE and his entourage were there to encourage them, pray and wish them well in their exams.

He emphasized that the free SHS policy by government is awaiting all successful candidates who aspire to climb high on the education ladder.

He however noted that certain lifestyles cultivated after the BECE, often cripple the aspirations of the candidates to climb high.

He called on them to ensure self-discipline while away from school and wait for their results in order not to cut short their dreams.

Hon. Kofi Agyeman also interacted with the supervising teachers and commended them for their good work.

The District Director of Education Mr. Philip Adom Danso, who had already visited and supervised the centers on the day of commencing of the exams again wished them well.

