Dormaa East DCE advises Young Entrepreneurs to sacrifice more towards greatness

By Linda Osei-Fobi || ISD Dormaa East District
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

District Chief Executive of Dormaa East, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman has called on young entrepreneurs and all those who aspire for greatness to be willing to make grave sacrifices toward it.

He reiterated that becoming a successful business person often requires trading off certain lifestyles, resources and ensuring self-discipline.

The DCE made the call at Dormaa Municipal on Monday, August 8, 2023 when he visited the final 52 participants of the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project of the YouStart flagship programme who have made it to the advanced stage of the trainee.

The project which is ongoing across the country, began few weeks ago in three stages; the beginners, immediate and now at the advanced stage which is the final stage.

The 52, comprise of selected participants who have successfully completed the first two stages from the Dormaa East and West Districts and Dormaa Central Municipal. The advanced group would after the training receive a whole package under what they term the Competitive Business Start-Up Grants.

Sharing his personal experience with the trainees, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman emphasized that natural talents alone do not achieve success but it demands determination and self-motivation. He advised the youth to appreciate humble beginnings, have a clear purpose, value time and people as well as truthfulness.

He argued that no one government in any country has been able to ensure 100 percent employment for its citizens and that is why innovations from the private sector have gone a long way to augment the efforts of the public sector, and government of Ghana by supporting that; is doing everything possible to address issues of unemployment through the implementation of policies in Agriculture, Entrepreneurship, Apprenticeship, Construction and many more.

The DCE, therefore asked all beneficiaries not to take the opportunity for granted but attempt to make it great and successful for the benefit of others.

The CEO of Voice FM in Dormaa Ahenkro who is a facilitator of the project, Mr. Atta Daboni, commended government for the flagship programmes and innovations introduced to reduce unemployment in the country. He appealed to the DCEs to support their people in the registration of their business and other documentation when they finally pass out.

The Dormaa Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Iddrissa Ouattra who was there earlier to encourage the final stage participants challenge them to go the extra mile to make government’s efforts fruitful.

