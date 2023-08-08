ModernGhana logo
Gov’t officials shared money during Covid time like they were sharing ‘kelewele’ and groundnut – Ato Forson

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has argued that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison, and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta are to be blamed for the current state of the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking to Asempa FM in an interview, on Tuesday, August 8, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam alleged that government shared money with party members during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said after government shared the Covid Funds as if it was sharing ‘kelewele’ and groundnut, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ken Ofor-Atta, and Dr. Ernest Addison cannot expect the country’s economy to be doing better.

Dr. Ato Forson insists that the three top officials of government are responsible for the destruction of the Ghanaian economy.

“Government officials shared money like ‘kelewele’ during the Covid-19 pandemic. During the Covid time, the NPP government shared money as if they were sharing groundnut. Their own Vice Chairman came out to speak out about it. Didn’t you hear it?

“This government shared the money like ‘kelewele’. So after sharing the money and they were expecting Ghana to be better? So where we are now Governor Addison, Mr. Printer, Finance Minister, One Problem One Bond, and Mr. Strategist Our Vice President, they have destroyed the country to where it is today,” the Minority Leader in Parliament said.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has given Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison a 21-day ultimatum to resign.

The Minority has cautioned that after 21 days, it will march to the head office of the Central Bank to demand his removal.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

