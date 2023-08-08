Accra To London: Your determination helped raised Ghana’s flag across the world – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated the 13 Ghanaians who travelled from Accra to London by road.

The former President described the adventure as a great one embarked on with conviction, zeal and determination.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 8, Mr. Mahama noted that the trip helped raised Ghana’s flag high.

“A great story of adventure, conviction, zeal, and determination, which has also helped to raise Ghana's flag across the world.

“Congratulations to the Wanderlust Ghana team. Accra to London. More than 10,000 km. You made it!” the post reads.

Background

A 13-member team of Ghanaians successfully completed an epic 10,000km road trip from Accra to London.

The group was led by tourism enthusiast Kwabena Peprah of Wanderlust Ghana.

The team left Accra on July 23 and drove through several African countries before entering Europe and finally arriving in London on August 6.

The successful expedition has earned the team accolades for completing a challenging cross-continental road trip and proving it can be done.